Juventus is having a bad season and the Bianconeri can only blame some of their underperforming players for the dip in form.

Max Allegri’s men have not been as good as fans expected after they splashed the cash on some fine names in 2022.

The team is clearly punching below its weight and one way to solve that problem is to add more players to its squad.

The group is good enough, but one problem spot it has is the left-back spot.

The Bianconeri no longer gets good performances from Alex Sandro and the Brazilian is on his way out of the club.

They have started their search for a replacement and may not need to sign an entirely new player.

This is because they have a player on loan that can do the job. Tuttomercatoweb reveals they might recall Andrea Cambiaso from his loan spell at Bologna.

The left-winger was supposed to stay with them until the end of the season, but Juve could get him back in January.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso did well for Genoa last season and we can bring him back to help us in a problem spot.

At the end of this season, we might need to sign a new left-back, but if he returns and does well, we would not need to spend money.