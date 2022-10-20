Juventus has several youngsters on their books now, but they are not having a good season, which makes it hard to give chances to these players.

Max Allegri had been grooming Fabio Miretti at the beginning of the season, but as the team struggles and the likes of Paul Pogba return to form, he might not play often.

Another exciting talent at the club that has been waiting for his first-team chances is Matias Soule.

The Argentinian is so talented that he has been invited to his country’s senior national team camp.

Juve knows he would be a top player, but they have no space to play him often now.

The attacker will now be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window to ensure he continues his development as reported by CalcioMercato.

Several clubs are interested in him, but he will likely join Koni de Winter on loan at Empoli at the start of next year.

Juve FC Says

Soule would need game time to reach his full potential and we must deliver it to him soon enough.

At 19, he could be an established player in another club, so we must allow him to gain the valuable game experience he needs to return to us as a finished product eventually.