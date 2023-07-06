Juventus considers sending Frabotta to Sampdoria

Gianluca Frabotta has returned to Juventus after spending the previous season on loan at Frosinone. However, it appears unlikely that Frosinone will pursue a permanent move for the defender.

Frabotta is expected to face difficulties in securing playing time in Turin for the upcoming season, making it more favourable for him to seek another loan move.

Juventus is currently considering the possibility of loaning Frabotta to Sampdoria, where he would be reunited with former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, reports Tuttojuve.

Pirlo had given Frabotta his debut at Juventus, and the Bianconeri believe that their former coach may have a need for him as he embarks on his tenure with Sampdoria.

The plan is for Juventus to send Frabotta on loan to Sampdoria with a right of redemption set at 5 million euros, should Sampdoria decide to retain his services permanently.

Juve FC Says

We need to begin to offload some of our players as our squad is simply too big to prepare for the new season.

Some of these players have not been good enough and will only get loan offers for their signature, but that is much better than keeping them here when they will not play.

Frabotta will also be eager to be reunited with Pirlo, a move that could make him better than he is now.