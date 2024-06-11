Juventus is the latest Serie A club showing interest in Jakub Kiwior, as Arsenal faces several inquiries about his signature.

In January, the likes of AC Milan and Napoli wanted to bring the Poland star back to Serie A.

However, Arsenal did not want to lose any of their players in January, and he remained on their books.

The defender has now become an important player for them, and a report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus is the latest club to show interest in his signature.

Juventus believes he will be an important player for them, especially considering he previously worked with Thiago Motta at Spezia, so the incoming gaffer wants a reunion.

Juventus will now explore the conditions for a deal and try to help their incoming manager have his man in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior was one of Arsenal’s most important players in the second half of the season as they nearly won the Premier League.

He is gradually becoming a key figure in their team, and it will not be easy for them to allow him to leave.

We must table a very good offer and also convince him that he will benefit from working with Motta again.