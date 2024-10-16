Juventus is reportedly considering a move for another defender in the upcoming January transfer window, aiming to make a signing similar to their acquisition of Tiago Djalo. The need for defensive reinforcements has become more pressing for the Bianconeri after losing Gleison Bremer, and they plan to use the transfer window to find a suitable replacement.

The club is currently assessing several potential targets to fill the void left by Bremer, with the latest name being linked to a move to Turin being Jonathan Tah. The Bayer Leverkusen center-back has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga for years, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich has been particularly keen on him, having pursued him in the last two summer transfer windows. However, Bayer Leverkusen has consistently refused to sell the defender to their domestic rivals.

As Tah enters the final year of his contract, it appears this will be his last season with Leverkusen, who are aware that they risk losing him for free if they don’t sell him soon. Despite this, the club would prefer to let him run down his contract rather than strengthen a direct competitor by selling him to Bayern. This situation opens the door for Juventus to swoop in with a January bid, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus is keen to act quickly, as they know Inter Milan is also preparing to compete for Tah’s signature next summer. The Bianconeri could seize the opportunity to secure a deal in January, potentially paying a transfer fee to bring the German international to Turin before his contract expires.

Securing Tah would be a significant coup for Juventus, as the defender has been among Europe’s most reliable centre-backs. His recent experience of winning a league title and playing under a top-level manager could make him an ideal replacement for Bremer, adding experience and quality to Juventus’ backline.