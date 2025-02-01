Juventus are finding it increasingly difficult to secure the signing of Kevin Danso from Lens, and they have now begun identifying alternative defensive options.

Danso remains their primary target, and the Austrian defender is reportedly open to a loan move to Turin. However, despite his willingness, Juventus have yet to receive the green light from Lens, leaving them in a race against time to strengthen their backline before the transfer window closes.

Juve has been monitoring Danso since last summer, considering him one of their best possible defensive reinforcements. With their squad in need of additional depth at the back, they remain hopeful of securing a deal. However, as negotiations continue to stall, the Bianconeri have accepted the possibility of missing out on him and are now preparing to shift their focus elsewhere.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has identified Empoli’s Saba Goglichidze as a backup option and has placed him on standby. Should they continue to face difficulties in striking a deal for Danso in the next few hours, they are expected to move swiftly for Goglichidze instead.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

With several clubs interested in Danso, the competition for his signature remains high, making it even more challenging for Juventus to finalise an agreement. Given the urgency of their defensive needs, they cannot afford to wait indefinitely, and securing an alternative signing quickly may become a necessity rather than a choice.

Juventus must act decisively in the final hours of the window to avoid being left without reinforcements. Waiting too long for any single player could result in missing out on much-needed defensive cover, which could prove costly as the season progresses. If a deal for Danso does not materialise soon, switching their attention to Goglichidze would be a pragmatic decision to ensure the squad remains competitive.

With time running out, Juventus need to finalise their defensive plans immediately, as delaying further could leave them without the reinforcement they desperately need before the window slams shut.