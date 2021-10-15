Juventus considers terminating Aaron Ramsey’s contract

Aaron Ramsey’s time at Juve has been far below the expectations the club had when they signed him in 2019 as a free agent and they are now thinking about terminating his contract.

The Welshman has flattered to deceive for much of the time he has been at the club.

He remains a member of their squad and a lack of midfield options could see him start Juve’s next game against AS Roma, according to Calciomercato.

With Arthur not fit enough and Adrien Rabiot still self-isolating for testing positive to covid-19, the report says he has another chance to impress Max Allegri.

However, his future is far from Juve and the Bianconeri is now thinking about terminating his deal.

The report says Juve remains keen to sell him, but if they struggle to get a team to pay a fee for him, they will terminate his deal so he can leave for free.

For that to happen, the Bianconeri is also clear that they will not pay any severance package to him for terminating his deal early.

Ramsey has interest from several clubs, particularly in England where Newcastle could make him one of their top stars following their recent takeover.

He appears keen on proving a point in Italy. It would be interesting to see if he is still at Juve next season.