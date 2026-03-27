Juventus have maintained a long-standing interest in Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie and is now looking to turn that into a transfer in the coming weeks.

The full-back had been on Juventus’ radar since his time in Serie A, but he completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur before the Italian side advanced their pursuit. Despite that, the Old Lady has continued to monitor his progress closely, and there are indications that the player could be open to a return to Italy.

Tottenham are enduring a difficult season, with the team struggling for consistency and results. Under Igor Tudor, they have been unable to halt their slide down the league table, raising concerns about their position. There is a growing risk that the club could face relegation, which would significantly impact their ability to retain key players.

Juventus Explores Loan Option

Udogie is regarded as one of Tottenham’s standout performers, and the club would ideally prefer to keep him. However, their situation could make that challenging if they fail to secure their top-flight status. Juventus are aware of this uncertainty and is exploring ways to capitalise on it.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Italian giants are considering an initial loan move for the defender at the end of the season. This approach reflects the potential complications involved in negotiating a permanent transfer, particularly given Tottenham’s current stance on the player.

Decision Time for Udogie

The defender will ultimately need to decide whether a move to Turin aligns with his career ambitions. A return to Serie A could offer stability and the opportunity to compete at a high level, especially with a club of Juventus’ stature.

Historically, it has been difficult for Italian players to turn down an approach from Juventus, given the club’s reputation and competitive ambitions. If the circumstances align, Udogie may find the prospect of joining the Bianconeri an appealing step in his development, particularly if Tottenham’s struggles continue.