David Hancko has solidified his place on Juventus’s radar as the club seeks reinforcements for their defence in the January transfer window. The Slovakian defender, currently playing for Feyenoord, has earned widespread acclaim for his commanding performances, particularly in high-stakes European matches. His recent display against Manchester City in the Champions League, where he not only held his own defensively but also scored a vital goal, further cemented his reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in Europe.

Juventus has been scouting Hancko extensively, with reports suggesting that he is viewed as an ideal candidate to strengthen their backline. The 26-year-old’s versatility and composure under pressure make him a perfect fit for the demands of Serie A, where defensive organisation is paramount. However, acquiring him in January will not be straightforward. Feyenoord is reportedly unwilling to part with their star defender unless their high valuation is met.

According to Tuttojuve, negotiations are currently stalled due to Feyenoord’s substantial asking price. Juventus, navigating financial constraints, is hesitant to commit to an overly expensive deal in the middle of the season. This impasse has raised concerns that Feyenoord might be using their valuation as a tactic to avoid selling Hancko during the winter window.

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Despite the challenges, Juventus remains determined. The club’s management recognises that bolstering the defence is essential to maintain their momentum in Serie A and the Champions League. Hancko’s ability to perform against top-tier opponents, as evidenced by his standout performance against City, makes him a priority target.

Juventus may have to explore alternative options if a compromise on the transfer fee can’t be reached. However, Hancko’s potential to elevate Juve’s defence makes him worth the effort. For now, the Bianconeri’s pursuit of the Slovakian defender continues with January fast approaching.