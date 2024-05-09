Juventus remains committed to keeping Adrien Rabiot in their squad beyond this season.

The Frenchman is aware of this, and the club continues to push to negotiate a new deal before he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Rabiot has been one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus wants to build their team around the former PSG man.

At the end of last season, he only signed a one-year extension and will be a free agent when this term ends.

Juventus does not want him to leave, and they are eager to ensure he stays for a few more campaigns.

However, as the end of the season draws near, they are being frustrated by his reluctance to accept an offer from them.

The Bianconeri are now considering alternatives to the Frenchman, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming they are looking to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad or Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Both midfielders are performing well at their current clubs, and Juventus believes either of them could replace Rabiot.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the finest midfielders around now, and the Frenchman is a key cog in our wheel.

However, we are too big to beg him to stay and must allow him to leave if he keeps wasting our time.