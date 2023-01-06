Juventus contact Marseille and inform them what they want to do with Milik

Juventus is delighted with Arkadiusz Milik’s performance and wants to keep him beyond his current loan spell.

The Polish striker is only on loan at the club from Olympique Marseille for the rest of this season. The black and whites can make the transfer permanent for less than 10m euros.

He has been a long-term target of Juve, who pursued an interest in him when he played for Napoli in Serie A.

Having impressed in France, there were still question marks over if Milik would do well at Juve, but he has answered the critics of the move.

His superbly struck free kick against Cremonese was another show of how incredibly good he is and a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is keeping him.

It claims they have already contacted OM to inform the Ligue 1 side they intend to trigger his buy clause.

When their new board begins work later this month, they will conclude the business.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been outstanding this season and we have no choice but to keep him in the squad beyond this term.

The Pole is the right influence on our young strikers and he also knows how to score important goals to earn the team all three points in games.