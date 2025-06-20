Juventus remain active in the transfer market as they continue to search for reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign. Their latest target is Jadon Sancho, with the club showing renewed interest in the English winger after monitoring him last summer as well.

Sancho’s situation has changed significantly in the last 12 months. Frozen out of the squad at Manchester United, he spent last season on loan at Chelsea. Although there were initial discussions about a permanent transfer, the Blues have opted not to pursue the move further, leaving the player in limbo.

Now back at Manchester United, Sancho is understood to be working towards securing a move away from the club. The Red Devils are reportedly not planning to reintegrate him into their squad and are actively awaiting offers for his transfer.

Juventus Take Direct Approach in Sancho Talks

Juventus are now exploring the possibility of bringing Sancho to Serie A. His openness to a move to Italy was demonstrated recently when he held talks with Napoli, signalling his willingness to consider a switch to the Italian top flight.

While Napoli has approached negotiations by engaging directly with the player’s representatives, Juventus have opted for a different strategy. As reported by Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have opened direct dialogue with Manchester United to understand the terms required to secure his signature.

This approach could give Juventus an advantage, allowing them to assess the structure of a potential deal early on. Whether that involves a loan with an option to buy or a straight permanent transfer remains to be seen.

Sancho’s Quality Undeniable, But Caution Required

Sancho’s ability is not in question. At his best, he is a dynamic and creative forward who can provide both goals and assists. If properly managed and supported, he could bring a fresh dimension to the Juventus attack in the coming season.

However, caution is advised. His spell at Manchester United was marred not only by inconsistent performances but also by off-field disciplinary issues. Juventus must consider this as they weigh the benefits and risks of a potential transfer.

With the transfer window progressing, the next steps in this negotiation will reveal whether Sancho becomes part of the club’s future or another opportunity that passes by.