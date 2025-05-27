Endrick is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, but his future at Real Madrid is far from certain. With the Spanish giants welcoming new manager Xabi Alonso and adding more firepower to their already stacked attack, the Brazilian teenager could find it difficult to get regular minutes on the pitch.

Endrick is struggling for opportunities

Since arriving at Real Madrid, Endrick has had limited opportunities to impress. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he found it difficult to break into the first team and often remained on the bench, with the club’s star-studded attack leaving little room for a youngster to grow.

Now, Xabi Alonso’s focus on winning immediately, things may not improve for Endrick. Alonso will be under pressure to deliver trophies, and it is unlikely he will prioritise the development of a young player when there are experienced stars available.

This situation has left Endrick considering his options, and a loan move may be the best route for him to get the playing time he needs to continue his development.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Juventus keen on loan move

Juventus is monitoring the situation closely. The Bianconeri are preparing for a summer of changes in attack, with the futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani uncertain. The club wants to build a dynamic forward line and sees Endrick as a player who could add flair and unpredictability.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus has already made contact with Real Madrid about a potential loan deal for Endrick. They believe that bringing in a player of his calibre, even temporarily, would boost their chances of challenging for silverware next season.

Endrick’s technical ability, pace, and intelligence make him a valuable asset, and regular playing time in Serie A could be the perfect next step in his development. If Juventus manage to convince Real Madrid, it could be a win for all parties involved.