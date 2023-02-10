Davide Frattesi is the next Serie A star on the radar of Juventus as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their group so it can deliver some top-level performances.

The midfielder plays for Sassuolo and has been on the radar of the black and whites for much of the last few seasons.

This summer could be the time that the Bianconeri finally add him to their squad and they have started making moves.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the club’s new leaders have already made contact with the black and greens over securing a deal for Frattesi.

The Bianconeri have also contacted the player’s agent to discuss what a possible summer move will entail.

Juve FC Says

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Adrien Rabiot and the club hoping to offload the likes of Arthur, Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie, Juve’s midfield needs a revamp.

With this move, the club is getting one of the finest talents in Serie A.

Frattesi will also likely be keen on the transfer because he knows he is joining the biggest club in Serie A, a dream for most footballers.

Speed is very important in the transfer market and the club has done well to start talks over the midfielder already.

This puts us in a good position to win the race for his signature if he is leaving Sassuolo.