Juventus contacts the entourage of a potential Allegri replacement

Max Allegri’s return to Juventus has not gone to plan so far with the Bianconeri suffering some embarrassing losses.

We know a rebuild takes time, but the club brought him back because it didn’t trust the last two managers despite their success at the helm.

Juve is now facing finishing this season worse than the last two and the difference this time is Allegri.

Todofichajes claims the Bianconeri could replace the Livorno-born gaffer by the end of this season if things don’t improve.

It says they have even started looking for a replacement and the most likely next manager for the club would be Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has been unattached since he left his role at Real Madrid.

He is wanted by several clubs, including PSG, but Juve has a good chance of landing him.

The report claims if he doesn’t accept the big money offer of the French club, the Bianconeri will replace Allegri with him.

Juve FC Says

The club trusted Allegri to make it strong again when he was brought back in the summer.

The gaffer has found this season trickier to navigate, but he remains one of the best men for the job.

However, Zidane was a Juve crowd favourite during his playing days, and he will likely get a good reception if he becomes our next manager.