Juventus contacts the representative of Sassuolo man

Juventus remains strongly interested in Davide Frattesi as he shines at Sassuolo.

The midfielder is one of the players who have stepped up their performances since Manuel Locatelli left the club for Juventus.

He is having a good time on the pitch for the black and greens and it is making clubs desire to have him in their group.

Juve is one suitor, but the Bianconeri are not alone, with AS Roma also looking to add him to Jose Mourinho’s group.

This has made it hard for the black and whites to get the deal sorted, but it won’t stop them from trying.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve has already initiated contact with his entourage to try and get the deal sorted.

The black and whites hope they can steal a march on Roma and reunite him with Locatelli.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the emerging midfield talents in Italian football at the moment and looks destined for a big career in the game.

The 23-year-old has developed very well from going out on loan on several occasions and he looks mature enough to contribute to our success in Turin.

Our good relationship with Sassuolo could make it easier for us to sign him, but the player also has to decide if he wants to move to the club.