With plans to revert to a 4-3-3 formation next season, Juventus is preparing to shop for players according to specific requirements at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have fallen short of their usual standards so far, and their fans are eager to avoid a repeat next term.

The black and whites are now planning a summer overhaul to ensure they are competitive in the upcoming campaign.

Max Allegri’s side knows they must improve their squad quality to reclaim the top spot in Italian football.

Juventus has several names on its shopping list, and its latest target is Armand Laurientè, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Frenchman currently plays for Sassuolo and is one of their most important players. His contributions have been crucial to their best performances.

However, Sassuolo might face relegation at the end of this season, leading to the departure of many of their key players. Juventus is hopeful of signing Laurientè.

At 25 years old, Laurientè could become an important player for Juventus, even if initially signed as a backup to their main options.

Juve FC Says

Laurientè has been one of the finest players at Sassuolo, and he will surely stay up if they are relegated. If we do not sign him, another club will.