The striker has already had two successful spells with the Bianconeri and is well-loved by the club’s fans. Atletico Madrid is open to his departure, which has set the stage for the Spaniard to have a third spell at Juve.

Morata is frequently linked with a move to Juve, and a summer rarely passes without such speculation.

The striker is now being linked again, with a report on Football Italia claiming Juventus is considering bringing him in as a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik has been injured and is set to miss the start of pre-season, though he might be fit for the start of the new term. Despite this, Juventus is still considering a move for Morata, believing he has always performed well when playing for them.