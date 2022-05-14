Juventus contemplating a move for Cagliari youngster

Reminiscent to every other season, the current campaign introduced a host of new and exciting talent to the Calcio world.

Despite Cagliari’s struggles this term, Raoul Bellanova has proven to be one of the revelations of the Serie A season. The 21-year-old developed in the youth academy of Milan before joining Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The wingback spent the season on loan in the island of Sardinia. The Rossoblu have an obligation to buy him at the end of the campaign, but they will be more than happy to exercise it.

That it because the young Italian will only cost them around one million euro, while his transfer value has become significantly higher on the back of an impressive campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation and could decide to launch a summer bid for Bellanova. For their part, Cagliari surely wouldn’t mind selling the young man for a major profit.

The Italian took advantage of Nahitan Nandez’s recurring injury problems to take part in 29 Serie A outings this season. He contributed in a single goal and provided two assists for his teammates.

Juve FC say

Naturally, Juventus scouts are always monitoring the finest players in Italian football.

But while Bellanova might be a decent addition to next season’s squad, the Bianconeri first need to understand if there’s enough space for him on a right flank that features the likes of Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio.