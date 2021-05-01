Juventus contemplating internal solutions to replace Paratici

It’s safe to say that the situation at Juve’s top management has never been as uncertain as it is at the moment.

Nonetheless, one man’s job seems to be facing a much bigger risk than the others, and that is sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The 48-year-old has arrived at the club in 2010 as Giuseppe Marotta’s right hand-man, but ended up taking over his former mentor who departed in 2018.

Last March, it appeared that Paratici’s contract was set to be renewed, but the negative results on the pitch – between the early Champions League elimination and falling down in the league standings – put the renewal on hold.

Therefore, the former Sampdoria director could end up leaving the club after 11 years of service once his contract expires at the end of the season – even if he is still conducting his business as normal.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Juventus could opt to replace the possibly departing sporting director with some internal solutions.

Paratici’s current right-hand man Federico Cherubini would thus take charge of the sporting sector, and would be assisted by two men.

The first would be Giovanni Manna, who is currently operating as the director of Juve’s Under-23 side. The second man mentioned is Matteo Tognozzi, who is the youth sector manager.

The report also adds that the future of vice-president Pavel Nedved would depend on whether or not the team would be able to secure a Top four finish at the end of the season.