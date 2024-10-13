Juventus are looking to add a new striker to their ranks in January, with Everton’s Beto emerging as a possible candidate for the role.

With Arkadiusz Milik out of action since June, Dusan Vlahovic has been the only centre-forward at Thiago Motta’s disposal since the start of the season. The Serbian has thus far started each of the club’s nine competitive fixtures across all competitions.

While Milik is expected to return in mid-December, Juventus don’t want to be caught off-guard in case the Pole were to suffer another relapse. Hence, the management is already reflecting on January’s options.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are considering a move for Beto who is scarcely finding any playing time at Everton this season.

The 26-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Udinese between 2021 and 2023. He managed to hit double-digits in his two campaigns in Serie A.

However, the Portuguese bomber hasn’t been able to flourish in the Premier League, as he continues to serve as a back-up for England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

This season, Beto has only made four substitute appearances in the Premier League. His only goal for the Toffees’ first team came in the Carabao Cup.

The Lisbon native is tied to a contract with the Merseyside club until June 2027, but the source claims he would be available on loan in January.

The Bianconeri will likely be looking for a temporary formula, as they might not be too keen on splashing the cash in the winter after spending circa 200 million euros in the summer.