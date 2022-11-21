Juventus contemplating the future of Matias Soulé

Since the start of last season, Matias Soulé began to make occasional appearances for Juve’s first team. He was probably the first youngster who earned the trust of Max Allegri following his return to Turin in 2021.

This term, the Argentine has become a permanent member of the senior squad, making five Serie A appearances (including one start) as well as three Champions League cameos.

But even during the lengthy winter break, the 19-year-old won’t sit idle. Instead, he rejoined Juventus Next Gen who remain active in Serie C. The young man featured for 66 minutes as a right winger in the win over Pro Patria.

However, his future remains unclear, as the club will have a decision to make by January.

According to Calciomercato, Max Allegri will have to decide whether he wants to maintain Soulé for the remainder of the campaign or send him on a six-month loan. The source mentions Empoli has one of the player’s main suitors.

The club will reportedly evaluate the conditions of Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria following the restart before taking a final decision on the matter.

Juve FC say

With Filip Kostic, Juan Cuadrado Di Maria and Chiesa all fit, the young man would further struggle for playing time.

Nonetheless, if we send him away and some of the players mentioned above suffer injury setbacks, then the management would regret the call.

Perhaps the safest option would be keeping him at Allegri’s disposal since Juventus don’t have significant depth on the wings.