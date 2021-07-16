Juventus contemplating the signing of Euro 2020 winner

Born and bred in Roma, Alessandro Florenzi was supposed to be the natural heir for former captains and club icons, Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

But for one reason of another, the 30-year-old was unable to convince his ex-manager, Paulo Fonseca, and was sent out on successive loan spells towards Valencia and Paris Saint Germain.

The Italian enjoyed relative success in the French capital, but club director, Leonardo, opted against maintaining his services, instead shifting his focus on signing the younger and more explosive, Achraf Hakimi.

Therefore, Florenzi seems to be a man without a home at the moment. Although new Giallorossi manager, José Mourinho, called him for pre-season, the management is reportedly still plotting to sell him, and get rid of his relatively high wages – 4 million euros per season.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus could decide to pursue the former Roma captain, especially if Massimiliano Allegri plans to deploy Juan Cuadrado further up the pitch.

The Colombian is originally a winger, and served in this role under the returning manager for several years, but he has has been deployed at right-back by Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo in the last two seasons.

Thus, if Max decides to switch him back to his initial role, this would effectively leave Danilo as the lone option for the right-back position (with Mattia De Sciglio expected to leave the club again).

So whilst the Old Lady is contemplating the idea of adding Florenzi as a backup, the latter would prefer to move abroad – according to the report – perhaps to avoid an emotional meeting against his beloved Roma.