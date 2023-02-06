For the last 18 months, Guglielmo Vicario has been delivering heroic performances for Empoli, and his prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed in Turin.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are keeping close tabs on the Italian custodian who can replace either Wojciech Szczesny or Mattia Perin.

While both goalkeepers have contracts until 2024, the source explains that the Pole would be the favorite to leave since the management is looking to reduce the wage bill (given that the 32-year-old is one of the club’s highest earners).

As for Vicario, he started his career at Udinese and also had a stint at Cagliari, before finally enjoying a breakthrough following his transfer to Empoli in 2021. He has now cemented himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Italian peninsula.

The 26-year-old made 21 Serie A appearances thus far this term, conceding 26 goals in the process and collecting seven clean sheets. These can be considered brilliant stats for a goalkeeper featuring for a provincial club like Empoli.

Vicario has already received a callup from Roberto Mancini’s Italy, but is yet to make his international debut.

Juve FC say

At this point, signing Vicario only to throw him on the bench would only halt his monumental progress.

But if Juventus are willing to sacrifice the services Szczesny in a favor of a younger and more affordable goalkeeper, then the Empoli man would arguably be the safest option.