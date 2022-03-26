Juventus continue to follow the situation of Ligue 1 star

Juventus remains in the running for Lille star Renato Sanches ahead of the summer transfer window. The midfielder has looked rejuvenated since he moved to the French club, having struggled in a spell at Bayern Munich.

His performances in Ligue 1 suggest that the midfielder will become a top player if he moves to a bigger club again and Juve wants him in Turin.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Lille faces dealing with an exodus of their key men when this campaign ends and the Bianconeri doesn’t want to be left out.

There are other talented players on the books of the French club, but Sanches is the one that has caught their attention the most and they will be keen to add him to their squad.

However, they are not the only club that is interested in the Portugal international with the likes of AC Milan and AS Roma also looking to bring him to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

As we prepare to offload the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, a move for Sanches makes sense because he is having a better season than both players are.

The Portuguese midfielder has been held back by injuries in this campaign, but they do not seem serious as the ones that have plagued Aaron Ramsey.

It could be a big summer for us because we might have to offload some of our current options to add new players to the group.