Juventus continue to keep an eye on potential Allegri replacement

Juventus has constantly been in the news as one of the clubs Zinedine Zidane could join next as their manager.

The Frenchman has been unattached since he left his role at Real Madrid and continues to take his time before picking his next job.

The World Cup winner was tipped to become the next gaffer of PSG, but Christophe Galtier was given the role.

He was also linked to the French national team job, but Didier Deschamps has now been kept on as the gaffer of Les Bleus.

Juve struggled at the start of this season and it seemed the club would fire Max Allegri from his role as their gaffer. However, he remained in charge after the team’s performance got better.

But that has not stopped reports from linking other managers to the Bianconeri hot seat, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the black and whites are still interested in making Zidane their next boss.

The report insists if Allegri’s position becomes available again, Zidane could become the Bianconeri’s next manager.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has had a short but very successful managerial career, which makes him an ideal candidate for Juve.

However, the former midfielder will also know it will not be easy to get the job because Allegri is enjoying a lot of support from the club right now.