Victor Boniface has endured a significant portion of this season sidelined due to injury, but the Nigerian forward is gradually regaining fitness for Bayer Leverkusen.

At the onset of the season, Boniface garnered attention across Europe for his remarkable goal-scoring consistency, drawing interest from Juventus and other top clubs.

While Juventus has seen commendable performances from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa this season, both attackers are reportedly available for transfer if the right offer presents itself.

Should Juventus opt to sell either player, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Victor Boniface is high on their list of potential replacements for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Having the prospect of concluding the season as a league winner with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, Boniface emerges as an appealing addition to the Juventus squad.

Juve FC Says

Boniface is a good attacker, and injury has robbed him of a lot of games this season.

However, if he gets back to form in the coming weeks and ends the campaign the way he started it, then we must do all we can to bring him to Turin.