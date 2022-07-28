Since the end of the previous campaign, signing a new left-back was supposedly one of the priorities at Juventus ahead of the summer transfer market.

Indeed, the Bianconeri have already bought a player in this department. Nevertheless, Andrea Cambiaso immediately departed towards Bologna on loan after making the switch from Genoa to Juventus.

Thus, the status quo is left unchanged, with Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini vying for a starting role while Mattia De Sciglio remains an additional option.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are still monitoring several candidates for the left-back, especially if Sandro ends up leaving the club.

The most interesting profile on the list could be David Raum who has cemented himself as an important player in the German national team. The 24-year-old caught the attention of top European clubs with his exciting performances for Hoffenheim last season, where he contributed with three goals and 13 assists.

For his part, Emerson Palmieri remains a longtime target for the Bianconeri. The Euro 2020 winner now returns to Chelsea following a loan spell at Lyon, but his future remains shrouded with mystery.

Finally, Juventus are keeping tabs on Destiny Udogie. But after selling Nahuel Molina to Atletico Madrid, Udinese may be reluctant to part ways with the young left-back, and even 20 million euros might be insufficient to seal the deal.

However, if Sandro lingers in Turin, signing a new fullback would be an unlikely scenario.