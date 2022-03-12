Juventus continue to monitor these two Chelsea stars

Juventus remains interested in the developments at Chelsea after the British government sanctioned the London club’s owner.

The future of the Blues is now very uncertain, and their players will probably start leaving the club by the end of this season.

Juve has targeted some of them recently and two have remained on their radar.

Tuttosport claims the Bianconeri remain interested in a move for Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri.

The report claims Jorginho has long been seen as the ideal engine room player for the club.

He has the experience, talents and calmness to help Juve’s midfield.

Emerson is being targeted as a replacement for Alex Sandro, who has been struggling for form in this campaign.

One or both players could likely make the move to the club by the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Clubs will poach Chelsea’s best players by the summer and it is only smart that Juve joins the party.

Jorginho was a star in Serie A when he played for Napoli and he understands the competition very well.

Emerson also did very well at AS Roma and should not struggle to adapt to the competition if he joins Juve.