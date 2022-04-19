Juventus continue to monitor young Monaco defender

In the quest of bolstering their backline, Juventus have already stumbled upon a host of names. But with every new candidate, one or more obstacles appear.

In recent days, a new profile has emerged to the scene, with growing reports indicating towards a young man who plies his trade in Ligue 1.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus continue to monitor Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

The source claims that the Italians have scouted the young defender during his last two outings against Rennes and Troyes.

In between the two encounters, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has reportedly sat down with the youngster’s representatives.

However, the principality side are hoping to garner more than 30 million euros from the player’s sale, and will be looking to spark a bidding war.

The report wonders whether the Old Lady’s interest in the Frenchman is genuine or if he’s simply a fallback option while the likes of Bremen and Antonio Rudiger remain on the top of the shortlist.

Badiashile is youth product of Monaco and has a contract that ties him to the club until 2024. This season, he has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

While it’s easy to understand why Juventus are interested in the services of the French defender, talent of his caliber don’t come cheap anymore.

Monaco now have the financial means to resist unsatisfying offers, and if the Bianconeri are serious in their admiration for the young man, they’ll have to back it up by splashing the cash.