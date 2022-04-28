Juventus continue to monitor young Udinese left-back

With the summer transfer market fast approaching, Juventus are trying to figure out which players to pursue.

One thing is for sure, the Bianconeri will attempt to bolster the left-back role. Alex Sandro has been serving as the number one option since his arrival to Turin in 2015, but his performances are declining year after year.

Therefore, several candidates have emerged as potential replacements, and one of them has been a true Serie A revelation this season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus continue to monitor Destiny Udogie who is enjoying a stellar campaign at Udinese.

The Italo-Nigerian is only 19 years of age, but has cemented himself as a regular starter for the Zebrette. In his 31 league outings, he contributed in four goals and an assist.

His scoring charts are surely impressive for a wingback, and is one of the reasons why he managed to catch the eye of the Old Lady.

Udogie is a youth product of Hellas Verona who made an initial loan switch to Udinese last summer. His current employers decided to redeem his services on a permanent basis due to his impressive displays.

The 19-year-old currently represents Italy U-21 on the international level.

Juve FC say

Signing young and exciting prospects is never a bad idea. However, one would feel that Juventus need to find a more accomplished left-back to replace Sandro.

But this doesn’t necessarily have to rule out a swoop for Udogie who can be an important option for the the long term,