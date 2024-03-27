Leon Goretzka has emerged as an impressive midfield target for Juventus in recent weeks, with the Bianconeri keen on securing his signature.

The German midfielder has showcased exceptional form for Bayern Munich over several seasons. However, his rapport with manager Thomas Tuchel has been less than ideal, leading to struggles on the pitch. As a result, there are indications that he may seek a departure from Bavaria when the transfer window reopens.

Juventus, aiming to bolster their midfield options following the departure of the banned Paul Pogba, are eyeing high-profile signings for the summer. Goretzka is seen as a stellar addition to their squad.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus is closely monitoring Goretzka, even deploying scouts to Bayern’s recent Champions League match against Lazio specifically to observe him.

Should Juventus deem Goretzka suitable to enhance their squad, they are likely to intensify their pursuit of the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has won all the top club honours he can win at Bayern.

He could be eager for a new experience which helps our chase, but he will have many other suitors, so it will be far from easy for us to sign him, even if he decides he is leaving Bayern Munich.