With speculation continuing around the future of Gleison Bremer, Juventus are now looking to strengthen their defence at the end of the season, and the club could be preparing for another reunion involving Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus are determined to rebuild after a disappointing campaign and remain focused on proving they are still among the elite clubs in world football despite failing to qualify for the Champions League. The Bianconeri will instead compete in the Europa League next season, a competition they will hope to challenge strongly for with an improved squad.

Juventus Planning Defensive Reinforcements

The club understands that major changes may be required during the transfer window, particularly if Bremer or other important players leave during the summer. Strengthening the defence has therefore become one of the priorities as Juventus look to reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are now seriously considering a move for Kim Min-jae and have accelerated their interest in the Bayern Munich defender in recent weeks as they assess potential reinforcements.

The South Korean defender joined Bayern Munich from Napoli after helping Spalletti’s side win the Serie A title in 2023, meaning the pair already share a successful working relationship from their time together in Naples.

Spalletti Reunion Could Influence Deal

Juventus are believed to view that previous connection as a possible advantage in negotiations, with the club hoping Spalletti’s influence could help convince the defender to move to Turin despite the absence of Champions League football next season.

Kim established himself as one of Europe’s leading defenders during his time in Serie A and remains highly regarded for his physical presence, defensive awareness, and consistency at the highest level.

Juventus are eager to strengthen the quality of the squad and see the Bayern defender as a player capable of improving the team immediately. However, uncertainty still surrounds whether the player would be willing to leave Bayern Munich for a club that will not participate in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign.