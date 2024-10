Boniface started last season in fantastic form at Bayer Leverkusen, but a serious injury derailed his campaign in the second half of the season.

Although he struggled to regain his rhythm before the end of the season, he is now in excellent form at the start of this campaign.

He has scored three goals and provided an assist in the Bundesliga, consistently earning starting spots as an important player for Xabi Alonso’s team.

The Germans would love to keep him, but every player has a price, and ahead of next season, Calciomercato reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli has always been a fan of the Nigerian.

He wants to add Boniface to the Juventus squad, which could happen at the end of this season.

Boniface has emerged as one of the finest attackers in Europe since moving to Leverkusen last season, and he is destined to play for a bigger club in the near future.