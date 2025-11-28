Juventus are reportedly interested in Marcelo Brozovic, with the Bianconeri hoping to sign him should he depart Saudi Arabia. His three-year contract at Al Nassr is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and he has yet to agree on an extension, which has fuelled speculation regarding a potential return to Europe.

Juventus’ Midfield Ambitions

Juventus remain one of Europe’s most prominent clubs and is seeking to strengthen its squad to improve performance. The Bianconeri view Brozovic as one of the finest midfielders available and believe he would make a valuable addition. During his time in Serie A with Inter Milan, Brozovic established himself as an accomplished player, demonstrating the qualities necessary to succeed at Juventus. The club are reportedly keen to secure his services and has been monitoring his situation closely.

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Contract Considerations and Transfer Prospects

However, Brozovic remains under contract in Saudi Arabia for several months, making a January move unlikely due to his current salary in the Pro League. Juventus are now aiming to ensure it does not miss out on signing him to another European club. According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are following him closely, and he is considered one of the key players they could target. While an extension in Saudi Arabia would prevent a move, current indications suggest he may be open to leaving.

Brozovic’s potential arrival would provide Juventus with an experienced midfielder capable of controlling the tempo of games and enhancing the team’s overall performance. His knowledge of Serie A and proven ability at the highest level make him an attractive prospect, and the Bianconeri appear determined to act decisively before other European clubs intervene. Securing Brozovic would represent a strategic signing for Juventus as they look to reinforce their squad for the challenges ahead.