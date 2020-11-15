Juventus continues chase for exciting Dutch teenager

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest Ajax teenage star that is turning the heads of top European teams.

The Dutch side is famous for developing some of the world’s best talents and shipping them to top European sides.

Juventus has benefited from their production line before after the Bianconeri signed Mattijs de Ligt from them two seasons ago.

The class of de Ligt including the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Hakim Ziyech have since moved on from the Amsterdam side and the team just won’t stop producing new stars.

Gravenberch is the latest to come off their production line, and he has been trailed by Juventus for some time now.

Tuttosport claims that the Bianconeri remains interested in a player that has been likened to their former midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Pogba was a teenager when Juventus poached him from Manchester United and the Frenchman has developed into a top player, winning the World Cup with France.

Gravenberch is still just 18, yet he has emerged as a key member of the current Ajax team this season, playing for them in the Dutch league and the Champions League.

The report claims that Juventus is still watching him and that the Bianconeri are confident of getting him as he is represented by Mino Raiola, who is a friend of the Italian champions.