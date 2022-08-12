Juventus has been locked in talks with PSG over the transfer of Leandro Paredes in the last few days.

The Argentinian is a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and they have been linked with a move for him often.

They have added Paul Pogba to their midfield, but Adrien Rabiot could leave them soon, with Manchester United eyeing a transfer for the Frenchman.

They also want to offload Arthur Melo. These departures will leave them short of options in midfield, and they want Paredes to plug some of that hole.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that they have been in talks with the Parisians about adding him to their squad.

It is ongoing and moving in a positive direction. This news should excite the Juventus fan base.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been on our radar for some time, and it will be a huge victory if we eventually add him to our squad.

The former Roma man will fit in well because he has spent some time in Serie A and understands the demands of the competition.

Hopefully, there will be no complications in the talks, and the midfielder will wear black and white like Filip Kostic soon.