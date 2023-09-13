What a challenging period it has been for Juventus, as the Bianconeri have navigated through various crises. While they continue to hold the title of Italy’s biggest club, their current public image falls far short of its potential.

Max Allegri deserves credit for maintaining the team’s competitiveness on the field. However, off the field, there’s been a noticeable surge in negativity. After enduring legal battles last season and missing out on European football, Bianconeri supporters had hoped for a clean slate this season. Unfortunately, fresh negativity has emerged with the news of Paul Pogba testing positive for a banned substance. Pogba’s return to the club last season hasn’t brought much positive news, and his stint at the Allianz Stadium may come to an abrupt end.

Furthermore, former captain Leonardo Bonucci threatens legal action against the club, feeling mistreated when they removed him from their project and made him redundant over the summer. Despite his current role at Union Berlin, he seems determined to make Juventus pay for their actions, which many find unreasonable.

Recent rumours suggest that the Agnelli family, a century-long part of the club’s history, may consider selling Juventus. These are undoubtedly trying times for Juve supporters, as they grapple with a series of disheartening developments.

Following a significant board overhaul earlier this year, it became evident that the team was undergoing a transformation. Cristiano Giuntoli’s appointment as the latest sporting director marked the final piece of this executive reshuffling. While Giuntoli acknowledges the magnitude of the challenge in Turin compared to his previous stint in Naples, he appears to be the right person for the job.

This is reflected somewhat in the betting with Juve considered one of the favourites for the Scudetto and for those that want to back Juve to win the title, all they need to do is Click for Serie A betting info and be better informed.

The club’s current challenge involves laying the foundation for a new era for Juventus. The summer witnessed the departure of numerous unwanted players, a reduction in the wage bill, and cost savings. These initial steps are crucial to restoring the team’s financial health, with optimism for future signings that will propel them back to the summit of Italian and European football.

While the past few months have been gruelling, the future holds promise, making this an opportune moment to make the necessary tough decisions, it can hardly be more negative so making the difficult decisions now can only be a good thing going forward.