Juventus continues to discuss the transfer of this player with suitors

Juventus has tried to get the best from Dejan Kulusevski this season, but there is not enough progress being made on that front.

The Swedish winger had a fine first season at the Allianz Stadium in the last campaign and fans had expected him to blossom in this one.

He has gone nowhere near his performance in 2020/2021 and has struggled to get game time regularly at the club.

The absence of Federico Chiesa through injury means he would probably get more playing time in the next few weeks.

However, Calciomercato says Juve is still looking to sell him as they try to raise funds.

The report claims contacts between the Bianconeri and some of his suitors have continued even though they would give him more chances to prove he can be a part of Max Allegri’s team.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski is quite talented, but it is hard to see him produce the performance we want at the club, especially if Allegri remains the manager.

The gaffer’s system seems too hard for the forward to fit in and one of them will need to leave the club soon.

Selling Kulusevski would help us save money from his wages and also make some more in transfer fees.

This could easily be used to sign another forward like Dusan Vlahovic.