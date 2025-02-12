Juventus is set to sign a striker in the summer, and with so many world-class talents available, the club is actively looking to strengthen their attacking options.

In January, the Bianconeri secured Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG, and he has been in excellent form over the past few seasons. The French forward has made an immediate impact at Juventus, and reports suggest that he would love to remain in Turin beyond this season. Juventus is open to the possibility of extending his loan for the entirety of the next term, with both parties keen on continuing their partnership.

However, Juventus may also look to sign another striker in the summer, with the club reportedly planning to sell Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward is set to have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of this season, and his place in the team has become less certain since Muani’s arrival. Vlahovic has found himself on the bench more frequently, and with Juventus keen not to lose him on a free transfer, a sale seems increasingly likely. The proceeds from his departure could provide the club with the funds to secure a new striker for the upcoming season.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus’ primary target for the summer is Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in superb form, and the report suggests that Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has Osimhen at the top of his wish list. While Giuntoli is aware that negotiating with Napoli will be difficult, he is determined to try and make the deal happen.

Osimhen would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the Juventus squad, with his impressive goal-scoring record and ability to make a difference in crucial moments. However, integrating him into the squad could prove tricky, particularly with Juventus’ existing forward options and financial constraints. If the deal goes through, it could be a significant step forward for the club as they aim to bolster their attacking options and challenge for major honours in the coming seasons.