Victor Osimhen remains the dream target for Juventus as the Bianconeri prepare to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window. The club had hoped to sign a new striker during the previous window, but those efforts proved unsuccessful, leaving them determined to address the situation at the end of the season.

Juventus are expected to show interest in Randal Kolo Muani once the campaign concludes, although he is only one of several forwards under consideration. Several profiles are being assessed as the club looks to provide Luciano Spalletti with the attacking quality required to compete at the highest level. The manager is keen to work with elite players from next term as he aims to guide the team towards sustained success.

Juventus Planning for a New Number Nine

The need for a reliable and high-quality striker has been identified as a priority. Juventus are compiling a shortlist that includes several prominent names, with the intention of securing a forward who can lead the line effectively. The club’s recruitment strategy is focused on balancing ambition with financial discipline, ensuring any new arrival fits both sporting and economic requirements.

Spalletti has made it clear that having the right personnel will be crucial if Juventus are to challenge consistently across competitions. As a result, the club’s hierarchy are working behind the scenes to identify targets who can make an immediate impact without compromising long term stability.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Osimhen Admired but Financial Hurdles Remain

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus continue to closely follow Osimhen and regards him as an ideal fit for their squad. His profile and proven quality make him an attractive option as they plan for the future. However, his current salary presents a significant obstacle.

Osimhen is believed to earn around 16m euros net per season, a figure that far exceeds Juventus’ wage structure. The Bianconeri operate under a strict salary policy and are unwilling to exceed those limits, meaning the striker would need to accept a substantial pay cut to make a move feasible.

This approach is consistent with the stance Juventus have already taken regarding Dusan Vlahovic. While Osimhen remains a highly admired target, financial realities mean any potential deal would require compromise, leaving his transfer an ambitious but challenging prospect.