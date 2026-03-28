Juventus could make a move for Ismael Konè in the coming weeks, as their interest in the Canadian midfielder continues to intensify. Currently playing for Sassuolo, he has demonstrated that he is among the standout performers in Italian football.

His rise has attracted significant attention from top clubs across Serie A, with his consistent displays elevating his reputation within the league. Juventus are understood to be among the sides tracking his development most closely.

Growing Interest from Juventus

The Bianconeri have been monitoring his progress and view him as a valuable addition to their squad. Sassuolo, known for its willingness to sell players at the right price, maintains a strong working relationship with Juventus.

This partnership has previously facilitated transfers, most notably that of Manuel Locatelli, suggesting that any potential move for Konè may proceed smoothly. The established connection between the two clubs could play a key role in negotiations.

Konè has impressed with consistent and high-quality performances in midfield, showcasing technical ability, composure, and tactical awareness. His displays have not gone unnoticed, with several leading Italian teams reportedly expressing interest in securing his services.

Transfer Possibility and Valuation

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have now emerged as one of his most serious admirers, identifying him as a key target for the next transfer window. The club reportedly sees him as an important figure who could strengthen their midfield options moving forward.

This growing interest reflects their long-term planning and desire to reinforce key areas of the squad. Juventus appear keen to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature.

It is further suggested that Konè would welcome the opportunity to join a club of Juventus’ stature, which has increased their determination to bring him to Turin. Sassuolo, meanwhile, are expected to remain open to negotiations, provided that any offer reflects the player’s value.