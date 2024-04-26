Francesco Camarda remains the youngest player ever to play for AC Milan, and the youngster is tipped to become a legend in the game.

He made his debut for Milan at 15 and has continued to develop well within the club, which has caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have a penchant for acquiring the best Italian talents and are always ready to poach these players.

This means Milan must be vigilant regarding Camarda, as Juventus could potentially lure him to Turin.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli remains interested in the 16-year-old and is exploring ways to poach him from Milan.

Juve, being the biggest club in the country, has been focused on signing top young talents in recent seasons, making a move for Camarda something they are likely to attempt.

However, Milan is aware of Juventus’ tactics and is determined to keep him.

They will do everything in their power to ensure that he remains with them for the long term.

Juve FC Says

Camarda is a generational talent, and we must keep an eye on him in case he gets to a point where he wants out of Milan.

However, we have talents we need to nurture, and there might be a Camarda coming up within our youth ranks at the moment.