Cristiano Giuntoli is poised to reunite with one of his former players from Napoli and bring him to the Juventus squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Having worked for the reigning Serie A champions for nearly a decade, Giuntoli left Napoli for Juventus in the current season. A significant portion of the current Napoli squad was signed during his tenure, and he is now aiming to reunite with Piotr Zielinski.

Polish midfielder Zielinski is due for a new contract with Napoli, but both parties are struggling to reach an agreement that satisfies them. This situation has created an opportunity for Juventus to potentially add him to their team.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is closely monitoring Zielinski’s contract negotiations at his current club and is prepared to make a move if they receive positive signals.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski has unquestionably established himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A and was a crucial part of the title-winning team last season. If we pursue him, he would probably be eager to join a prestigious club like Juventus.

Nonetheless, we should anticipate resistance from Napoli, as they are often reluctant to sell their players to us, given the historical rivalry between the two clubs.