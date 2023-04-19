Juventus continues to monitor Eintracht Frankfurt man

Juventus remains keen on Evan Ndicka, Tuttojuve reports as the Frenchman enters the final months of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German side knows he is leaving and he is already in talks with other clubs. The report says he is on Juve’s wishlist and the black and whites are one of his main suitors.

Juve has recently bolstered their defence with the likes of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti. However, they need more men there, with Leonardo Bonucci expected to leave the club.

The Azzurri star does not even play often anymore because of different injury problems and Ndicka could become his long-term replacement.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka is a man in demand and this clearly shows he is a top player, so Juve should be looking to add him to their group.

We have the prestige of being one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the defender could choose to move to the Allianz Stadium because of that.

However, other top European clubs are also looking to add him to their squad, which means the transfer could come down to who wants him the most.

If we make him a huge financial offer, he should choose to wear our black and white shirt from next season.