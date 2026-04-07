Juventus have been monitoring Joshua Zirkzee since his time at Bologna in Serie A, showing early interest in adding him to their squad. At the time, Juventus were unable to reach an agreement to keep him in Italy, and he subsequently moved to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Zirkzee has continued his career at Manchester United, although he has struggled to replicate the form he displayed in Serie A. Limited opportunities and a lack of trust from his current club have left him with minimal game time, making a potential summer move more likely. Juventus remain interested in capitalising on this situation.

Juventus Targeting Striker Reinforcements

According to JuventusNews24, Zirkzee remains on Juventus’ radar as they plan for squad improvements ahead of next season. The report states that the Bianconeri have consistently followed the Dutchman’s progress and would intensify their efforts should an opportunity arise to sign him during the summer transfer window.

With key forwards Jonathan David and Lois Openda expected to depart Juventus at the end of the season, the club is actively seeking new attacking options to strengthen the squad. Zirkzee, who is eager for regular playing time, could see a move to Italy as a chance to revive his career and contribute consistently at the highest level.

Potential Benefits for All Parties

A transfer to Juventus would provide Zirkzee with the opportunity to compete regularly in Serie A and European competitions, while also allowing Juventus to fill the void left by outgoing strikers. His limited game time at Manchester United makes him a realistic and appealing target, with both the player and the club likely to benefit from a move.

If negotiations progress successfully, Zirkzee could be a key addition for Juventus, giving the team additional depth and attacking options for the next campaign.