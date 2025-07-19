Juventus are reportedly serious about completing the signing of Morten Hjulmand this summer and has opened talks with Sporting Club to explore the possibility of a deal. The two clubs are already in discussions regarding a separate negotiation for Alberto Costa to return to Portugal, although no agreement has been reached on that front.

Alongside those talks, Juventus are using the opportunity to express its interest in Hjulmand, a player they are keen to bring into their squad ahead of the new season. The Danish midfielder has emerged as one of Sporting’s standout performers and is widely recognised for his strength, vision and consistency in midfield.

Juventus Reignite Interest in Former Serie A Midfielder

Hjulmand is no stranger to Serie A, having previously impressed during his time at Lecce. Juventus were linked with the player during his spell in Italy, but a concrete move never materialised. Sporting secured his services in 2023, and since then, he has continued to develop into a more complete and tactically intelligent midfielder.

Juventus now appear determined to act decisively and secure his signature, believing that his evolution in Portugal has prepared him to make a strong impact in Serie A. The club views him as a valuable addition to their midfield, particularly given the demands of an intense and competitive campaign.

Sporting Hold Firm on Valuation

Talks are currently being led by Damien Comolli, as Juventus explore the financial details of the potential transfer. Hjulmand’s contract reportedly includes an 80 million euro release clause, though Sporting are said to be willing to sell for around 60 million euros.

However, as cited by Il Bianconero, Juventus believe they can negotiate a lower transfer fee and have been in discussions to reduce the overall cost of the deal. The club is confident that an agreement can be reached on more favourable terms.

Hjulmand, now 26, brings more experience and maturity than during his previous stint in Italy, and Juventus are hopeful he can deliver strong performances in their midfield. If completed, the transfer could represent a strategic and impactful reinforcement for the Bianconeri as they continue to reshape their squad.