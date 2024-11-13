Juventus is actively pursuing options to bolster their defence following Gleison Bremer’s recent long-term injury, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Milan Skriniar emerging as their top target. Skriniar, who is well-versed in Serie A from his time at Sampdoria and Inter Milan, would offer Juventus a skilled and experienced presence in the backline during Bremer’s absence. His tenure in Italy demonstrated his defensive prowess, which Juventus sees as critical for stabilizing their defence for the remainder of the season.

Currently, Skriniar appears to be on the fringes of PSG’s squad, with the club reportedly open to his departure. Juventus is eager to capitalise on this situation, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are making rapid progress toward an agreement with PSG for his transfer. The Ligue 1 club seems willing to allow Skriniar to leave as he is no longer central to their tactical plans, making this a favourable situation for Juventus to secure his services. The report indicates that Juventus could finalise the deal within weeks, aiming to bring the defender on board in January.

The urgency of Juventus’s pursuit of Skriniar is linked to their recent defensive challenges. Over the past several games, Juve has struggled to maintain clean sheets, underlining the need for a strong and reliable addition to their backline. Skriniar’s familiarity with Italian football, combined with his physical and technical abilities, makes him a promising fit for Juventus’s defensive structure. However, should negotiations with PSG not go as planned, Juventus may need to identify and negotiate with alternative targets promptly to address these defensive gaps.

Adding Skriniar would not only provide immediate defensive reinforcement but would also deepen the squad’s experience. Juventus is aware of the importance of quick action; as the report suggests, they are committed to concluding a transfer agreement promptly to ensure they have a dependable centre-back option by January.