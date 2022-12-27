Juventus wants to tie Dean Huijsen down to a new deal as European clubs circle the teenage defender.

Dubbed the “new De Ligt”, he has been making serious progress in the Juve youth teams, and he is one of many players knocking on the door for first-team action.

The Bianconeri know he has great potential, and they do not want to lose him, at least for now.

His current deal expires in 2024, but he has developed so well that Juve fears they might lose him. To avoid that, they are now in talks with his entourage over an extension, according to Romeo Agresti.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In recent days there has been another meeting between the boy’s entourage and Juventus. The common will is to reach the agreement ( currently the contract expires in 2024 ). New contacts expected in a tight turn”.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been a delight to watch in our youth teams and he is clearly talented enough to break into the senior side in the future if he continues developing very well.

The defender has enjoyed life in Turin so far, which should work in our favour in the talks, but we must prepare a very clear development plan for him to persuade him to stay with us.