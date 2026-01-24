Daniel Maldini appears to be moving ahead of Federico Chiesa as Juventus weighs up the signing of one of the two attackers before the transfer window closes. The Bianconeri are keen to add another forward option to their squad to support Kenan Yildiz, who has carried much of the attacking responsibility in recent weeks. Both Maldini and Chiesa are viewed as suitable candidates who could provide depth and quality in the final third.

Juventus believe that adding one more attacker is essential to maintain balance in the squad and reduce the reliance on Yildiz. The club have closely monitored both Italian players and sees them as capable of fulfilling a similar role. Each has performed well at their respective clubs, Liverpool and Atalanta, and there is an understanding that both sides would consider letting their player leave this month if the right offer is presented.

Chiesa complications and time pressure

Chiesa has long been regarded as Juventus’ preferred option, but negotiations have proven difficult. Liverpool have made it clear that they are only willing to sanction his departure if Juventus agree to a permanent transfer rather than a temporary move. This stance has complicated talks, as Juventus are reluctant to commit to such terms at this stage.

The Old Lady has attempted to find common ground with the Reds, but time is now becoming a decisive factor. With the transfer window nearing its conclusion, Juventus may be forced to step away from negotiations for Chiesa, at least for this month, to avoid missing out on reinforcing their attack altogether.

Daniel Maldini (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Maldini is emerging as the leading option

With urgency growing, Juventus are now looking increasingly likely to turn its attention towards Maldini. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he is currently ahead of Chiesa in the race to secure a move to Turin. His situation appears more straightforward, which appeals to a club eager to act quickly.

Juventus are particularly focused on securing players on loan, a strategy that has shaped their approach throughout the window. However, it remains unclear whether Atalanta would be open to such an arrangement in the coming weeks. As the deadline approaches, Juventus must decide whether Maldini represents the most realistic option to strengthen their squad in time.